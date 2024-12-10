These pictures show some of the heartwarming tales that visitors can explore as part of the new experience brought to life by local artist Andy Singleton and his stunning paper sculptures.

His enchanting creations were inspired by real-life hospital stories and are designed to appear like giant open books, featuring rhyming verses written by museum learning officer Jessica Smith.

They celebrate the creativity and compassion of NHS staff, capturing both touching and funny moments from maternity wards to emergency rooms.

But the fun doesn’t stop there - weekend visitors are treated to live pop-up performances by Leeds-based theatre company Wrongsemble, adding drama and humour to the extraordinary tales.

Perfect for all ages, here are 19 magical pictures inside this immersive new exhibition that’s on until January 5 -

This new immersive new exhibition in Leeds is shining a light on the magical work of NHS staff over Christmas, with stunning artworks by Andy Singleton bringing extraordinary tales to life.

The Thackray Museum of Medicine in Harehills has been completely reimagined by renowned local artist Andy's vibrant paper sculptures.

The exhibition is accompanied by more than 1,000 stunning decorations scattered throughout the museum, which give it a magical effect.

At the heart of the experience are huge story book-style artworks that tell the heart-warmingly festive stories of five real-life hospital workers, taking visitors on an exciting trail through the building with pop-up performances along the way.

The artworks intertwine poetry and storytelling - and can be enjoyed by adults and children alike.

With Andy's background in children's book illustration, he designed paper sculptures to resemble open books, each featuring a verse of poetry written by museum learning officer Jessica Smith.