These pictures show some of the heartwarming tales that visitors can explore as part of the new experience brought to life by local artist Andy Singleton and his stunning paper sculptures.
His enchanting creations were inspired by real-life hospital stories and are designed to appear like giant open books, featuring rhyming verses written by museum learning officer Jessica Smith.
They celebrate the creativity and compassion of NHS staff, capturing both touching and funny moments from maternity wards to emergency rooms.
But the fun doesn’t stop there - weekend visitors are treated to live pop-up performances by Leeds-based theatre company Wrongsemble, adding drama and humour to the extraordinary tales.
Perfect for all ages, here are 19 magical pictures inside this immersive new exhibition that’s on until January 5 -