19 lovely places to take a friend who has never visited Leeds according to YEP readers including Elland Road

There is just so much to do in Leeds.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 29th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

And it can be difficult narrowing down places to go to when a friend is visiting.

So, we asked our readers what are some of the best places for someone who is visiting for the first time - and they delivered.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

On the list, there is Elland Road and City Varieties Music Hall.

Here are 17 more places to visit with a friend.

Related topics:Elland Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.