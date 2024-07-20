We are quite fortunate to be surrounded by many green spaces that are perfect for day trips, quick getaways and a break from our busy lives.
There’s are many within Leeds but some are only a few hours out and well worth a visit for their gorgeous views.
1. Rudding Holiday Park
Rudding Holiday Park, in Harrogate, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 330 Google reviews. A reviewer said: “We stayed at the touring caravan area. Staff were very friendly and showed campers to their pitch. Prices for camping were very reasonable when you compare what The Caravan & Camping Club charge. Bar and restaurant staff were very professional. Well-behaved dogs allowed in bar area. Swimming pool on site. First class service from all. Will be back soon.” | Paul Schofield/Google Photo: Paul Schofield/Google
2. Bilton Park
Bilton Park, in Harrogate, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 153 Google reviews. A reviewer at Bilton Park said: “Loved this site. The wardens were excellent and so helpful and friendly. The site is in an amazing location and the facilities superb. It was so quiet and peaceful and we loved our visit. Can’t wait to go back again.the cycle and walking paths nearby were so handy into Ripley and Knaresborough.”
| Steve Robertshaw/Google Photo: Steve Robertshaw/Google
3. Hebden Bridge Caravan and Motorhome Club Campsite
Hebden Bridge Caravan and Motorhome Club Campsite, in Hebden Bridge, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 237 Google reviews. A reviewer said: “Nice well kept site, Nice and tranquil. Nice walks from site and plenty of places to eat and drink nearby. A good walk into Hebden Bridge along canal.” | Hebden Bridge Caravan and Motorhome Club Campsite/Google Photo: Hebden Bridge Caravan and Motorhome Club Campsite/Google
4. Riverside
Riverside, in Cononley, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 258 Google reviews. A reviewer said: “Lovely campsite set in a picturesque village with impressive views across the valley side. Good location for access to the train or to drive to Skipton. Pitch sizes are generous. Toilets very clean and tidy. Manager and staff all very friendly and welcoming. Great for kids.” | Colin Byran/Google Photo: Colin Byran/Google
5. Catgill Farm
Catgill Farm, in Skipton, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 830 Google reviews. A reviewer said: “This was a really lovely campsite. Friendly staff, beautifully clean and excellent facilities such as fridges and freezers for guests to use and a sweet little shop. Gorgeous views of the Dales too and easy walking distance to Bolton Abbey.” | Catgill Farm/Google Photo: Catgill Farm/Google
6. Broadlands Farm Touring Caravan Site
Broadlands Farm Touring Caravan Site, in Wakefield, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 84 Google reviews. A reviewer said: “Great site for us to visit friends and family from.
Very clean and well maintained. Dog friendly and no extra charges for the dog gazebo or storage tent. Will definitely be back next year.” | Broadlands Farm Touring Caravan Site/Google Photo: Broadlands Farm Touring Caravan Site/Google
