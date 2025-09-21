To mark three years of the Horsforth Climate Action the first ever Green Festival was held to celebrate a “day of sustainability, community, engagement and fun”.

The event was held in Horsforth Hall Park and featured a parade, live music performances, food stalls and a range of eco-friendly activities.

There was also a produce show, kids craft station and repair café.

The group worked with the Friends of Horsforth Hall Park, community members and other local organisations to plan the event.

Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture the best of the action.

Orchestra of Objects Olivia Pawley, two, of Bramhope having fun at the Orchestra of Objects.

Japanese Garden Sound Bath Relaxing at the Japanese Garden Sound Bath

Fun times Peaches Dawson, four, of Horsforth having a fun day.

Matrix A good crowd listen to Matrix of LS18 Rocks at the festival;

Orchestra of Objects Ben Gates of Orchestra of Objects