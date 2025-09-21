The bicycle powered smoothie tasted pretty good for William Ip, three, of Guiseleyplaceholder image
15 pure photos from the first Green Festival in Leeds at Horsforth Hall Park featuring eco-friendly activities

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 21st Sep 2025, 16:58 BST

A Leeds climate action group held its inaugural festival today (Sunday) to bring the community together through sustainability and nature.

To mark three years of the Horsforth Climate Action the first ever Green Festival was held to celebrate a “day of sustainability, community, engagement and fun”.

The event was held in Horsforth Hall Park and featured a parade, live music performances, food stalls and a range of eco-friendly activities.

There was also a produce show, kids craft station and repair café.

The group worked with the Friends of Horsforth Hall Park, community members and other local organisations to plan the event.

Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture the best of the action.

Olivia Pawley, two, of Bramhope having fun at the Orchestra of Objects.

1. Orchestra of Objects

Olivia Pawley, two, of Bramhope having fun at the Orchestra of Objects. | Steve Riding

Relaxing at the Japanese Garden Sound Bath

2. Japanese Garden Sound Bath

Relaxing at the Japanese Garden Sound Bath | Steve Riding

Peaches Dawson, four, of Horsforth having a fun day.

3. Fun times

Peaches Dawson, four, of Horsforth having a fun day. | Steve Riding

A good crowd listen to Matrix of LS18 Rocks at the festival;

4. Matrix

A good crowd listen to Matrix of LS18 Rocks at the festival; | Steve Riding

Ben Gates of Orchestra of Objects

5. Orchestra of Objects

Ben Gates of Orchestra of Objects | Steve Riding

Mum Emma Wallace of Horsforth peddling along to make a bicycle powered smoothie for son Luca, five, looking ready for his drink

6. Peddling health

Mum Emma Wallace of Horsforth peddling along to make a bicycle powered smoothie for son Luca, five, looking ready for his drink | Steve Riding

