15 photos as the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck visits pub in Tingley and families get into the holiday spirit

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 18:47 BST

The festive holiday season felt well on its way as the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck pulled into Tingley today.

Visitors turned up at the British Oak pub in huge numbers as the giant, glittering Christmas truck parked up.

Families and groups were able to arrive and enjoy the festivities from midday until 8pm today (Tuesday).

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.

For every person attending, the soft drinks giant promised to donate a winter meal to those in need in conjunction with UK charity FareShare.

Check out our pictures from the day in the gallery below, as well as a clip of reporter Sophie Mei Lan’s visit above.

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck stopped off at Tingley on Tuesday

1. Coca-Cola Christmas Truck

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck stopped off at Tingley on Tuesday | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The truck was stationed at The British Oak

2. Coca-Cola Christmas Truck

The truck was stationed at The British Oak | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Shaun Walker visited with his grandson Arthur Slater

3. Coca-Cola Christmas Truck

Shaun Walker visited with his grandson Arthur Slater | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Danielle Deacon with her dog Callie

4. Coca-Cola Christmas Truck

Danielle Deacon with her dog Callie | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Saffy Chapman, Charlie Kaye and Claire Moot in costume for the visit

5. Coca-Cola Christmas Truck

Saffy Chapman, Charlie Kaye and Claire Moot in costume for the visit | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Volunteers from WF3 Kindness Dan Frank, Cheryl Johnson, Emma Park and Reanna Capewell.

6. Coca-Cola Christmas Truck

Volunteers from WF3 Kindness Dan Frank, Cheryl Johnson, Emma Park and Reanna Capewell. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChristmasTingley
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice