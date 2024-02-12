And with it being February half term, what better time to explore the great outdoors on your doorstep?

We've rounded up some of the best places for the whole family to get some fresh air around Leeds, from water activities to scenic strolls and huge parks to explore.

Here are 13 of the best outdoor spaces to enjoy this half term.

1 . Armley Park From surprise views over Leeds to canal walks and a children's playground, Armley Park and neighbouring Gotts Park offer plenty of space to explore. There's football pitches and a skate park to keep the family entertained.

2 . Horsforth Hall Park Located just six miles from Leeds city centre, Horsforth Hall Park is ideal for a gentle stroll. There's plenty of open parkland to cover and kids can be kept entertained by the various attractions, including an adventure playground, bowling green, cricket pitch and a Japanese formal garden Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3 . Otley Chevin Overlooking the market town of Otley, this large park has an impressive network of paths to explore, with magnificent panoramic views of the Wharfe Valley - perfect for both a stroll and a scenic picnic, weather permitting... Photo: James Hardisty

4 . Yeadon Tarn Stretching across 17 hectares this park is a great location for a lazy stroll, as well as for more adventurous outdoor pursuits, with a playground, BMX track, bowls and water sport activities on offer. Photo: Gerard Binks Photography

5 . Temple Newsam Boasting 1,500 acres of land to explore - compiled of open grassland, woodlands, a walled garden and lakeside paths - Temple Newsam provides an idyllic spot for a leisurely winter stroll. Photo: Tony Johnson