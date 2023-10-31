Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

13 of the most haunted places in Leeds according to our readers - including Armley Mills and Temple Newsam

With Halloween here, we asked the Yorkshire Evening Post readers to tell us of the most haunted places in Leeds.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 31st Oct 2023, 17:43 GMT

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, visiting a supposedly haunted place can be a creepy experience that many of us enjoy.

Leeds has been the home of many a haunted buildings throughout the year, with everything from hospital wards to old steel mills and churches rumoured to house the spirits of the dead.

We asked the Yorkshire Evening Post readers to tell us of the most haunted places in Leeds, and we received hundreds of suggestions.

These are 13 haunted places in Leeds, according to you:

A number of readers suggested Roundhay Park, and particularly at the top of the lake, is haunted.

1. Roundhay Park

A number of readers suggested Roundhay Park, and particularly at the top of the lake, is haunted. Photo: Steve Stanton

Photo Sales
The Abbey House Museum was mentioned, and is often included on the list of most haunted places in Leeds.

2. Abbey House

The Abbey House Museum was mentioned, and is often included on the list of most haunted places in Leeds. Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council

Photo Sales
Reader Liz Worsnop said: "Richardshaw Lane, Pudsey, well haunted in the 60's whilst living there!"

3. Richardshaw Lane, Pudsey

Reader Liz Worsnop said: "Richardshaw Lane, Pudsey, well haunted in the 60's whilst living there!" Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Thakaray Medical Museum was also frequently mentioned by our readers.

4. Thakaray Medical Museum

Thakaray Medical Museum was also frequently mentioned by our readers. Photo: Sanjay Sharma for Google

Photo Sales
Several readers mentioned ghostly apparitions at the old Armley Mills

5. Armley Mills

Several readers mentioned ghostly apparitions at the old Armley Mills Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Kirkstall Abbey grounds are said to be haunted.

6. Kirkstall Abbey

The Kirkstall Abbey grounds are said to be haunted. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsGhostsHalloween