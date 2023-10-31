With Halloween here, we asked the Yorkshire Evening Post readers to tell us of the most haunted places in Leeds.

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, visiting a supposedly haunted place can be a creepy experience that many of us enjoy.

Leeds has been the home of many a haunted buildings throughout the year, with everything from hospital wards to old steel mills and churches rumoured to house the spirits of the dead.

We asked the Yorkshire Evening Post readers to tell us of the most haunted places in Leeds, and we received hundreds of suggestions.

These are 13 haunted places in Leeds, according to you:

1 . Roundhay Park A number of readers suggested Roundhay Park, and particularly at the top of the lake, is haunted. Photo: Steve Stanton

2 . Abbey House The Abbey House Museum was mentioned, and is often included on the list of most haunted places in Leeds. Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council

3 . Richardshaw Lane, Pudsey Reader Liz Worsnop said: "Richardshaw Lane, Pudsey, well haunted in the 60's whilst living there!" Photo: Google

4 . Thakaray Medical Museum Thakaray Medical Museum was also frequently mentioned by our readers. Photo: Sanjay Sharma for Google

5 . Armley Mills Several readers mentioned ghostly apparitions at the old Armley Mills Photo: Google

6 . Kirkstall Abbey The Kirkstall Abbey grounds are said to be haunted. Photo: Gary Longbottom