The Christmas ice rink has returned to the White Rose Shopping Centre this festive season.

The family-friendly attraction has returned to The Village, near Cineworld, where it will stay open until Sunday, January 7 next year.

The fully covered ice rink offers sessions daily, with no bad weather getting in the way of festive fun.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “Christmas is truly one of the most magical times of the year here at White Rose, and we’re so excited to unveil our brand-new Christmas decorations.

“Guests have been delighted to see the return of our outdoor, weather-proof ice rink this year. Thankfully skate aids are on-hand for those of us that need them, and our restaurants in The Village will be serving refreshments to warm up chilly skaters.

“Our new grotto is also sure to get visitors in the Christmas spirit and, alongside hundreds of shops and restaurants, plus free thousands of free parking spaces, White Rose is the perfect festive family day out.”

Here are 13 great pictures of festive guests enjoying the ice rink:

