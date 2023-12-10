Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 of the best pictures of families enjoying Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre's ice rink

The Christmas ice rink has returned to the White Rose Shopping Centre this festive season.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 10th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

The family-friendly attraction has returned to The Village, near Cineworld, where it will stay open until Sunday, January 7 next year.

The fully covered ice rink offers sessions daily, with no bad weather getting in the way of festive fun.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “Christmas is truly one of the most magical times of the year here at White Rose, and we’re so excited to unveil our brand-new Christmas decorations.

“Guests have been delighted to see the return of our outdoor, weather-proof ice rink this year. Thankfully skate aids are on-hand for those of us that need them, and our restaurants in The Village will be serving refreshments to warm up chilly skaters.

“Our new grotto is also sure to get visitors in the Christmas spirit and, alongside hundreds of shops and restaurants, plus free thousands of free parking spaces, White Rose is the perfect festive family day out.”

Here are 13 great pictures of festive guests enjoying the ice rink:

The family-friendly attraction, which was a huge hit with guests last Christmas has returned to The Village, near Cineworld, and will stay open until Sunday 7th January, 2024.

1. Festive skaters at the White Rose Ice Rink

The family-friendly attraction, which was a huge hit with guests last Christmas has returned to The Village, near Cineworld, and will stay open until Sunday 7th January, 2024. Photo: Steve Riding/National World

Photo Sales
Adriana Suree and Annabelle, seven enjoying the ice.

2. Festive skaters at the White Rose Ice Rink

Adriana Suree and Annabelle, seven enjoying the ice. Photo: Steve Riding/National World

Photo Sales
Edward Harris , six of Whitkirk at the White Rose Ice Rink.

3. Festive skaters at the White Rose Ice Rink

Edward Harris , six of Whitkirk at the White Rose Ice Rink. Photo: Steve Riding/National World

Photo Sales
Chris Srampton and son William, nine of Crossgates enjoy the ice rink at White Rose Shopping Centre.

4. Festive skaters at the White Rose Ice Rink

Chris Srampton and son William, nine of Crossgates enjoy the ice rink at White Rose Shopping Centre. Photo: Steve Riding/National World

Photo Sales
Happy ice skaters enjoying the rink at White Rose.

5. Festive skaters at the White Rose Ice Rink, Leeds sat 09-12-2023 picture Steve Riding

Happy ice skaters enjoying the rink at White Rose. Photo: Steve Riding/National World

Photo Sales
Maria Scott of Tadcaster on the ice.

6. Festive skaters at the White Rose Ice Rink

Maria Scott of Tadcaster on the ice. Photo: Steve Riding/National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWhite Rose Shopping CentreChristmas