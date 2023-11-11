13 festive Christmas markets and events taking place in and around Leeds

The holiday season is back, and with it, a range of activities, fairs and markets.
The Leeds Christmas Market is returning this winter after being cancelled for a number of years, and the Roundhay Christmas Market will keep you busy all the way into January.
Here are 13 Christmas events and fairs taking place in and around Leeds in 2023:
1. Leeds Christmas Market
Leeds Christmas Market is back after a number of years. It's kicking off on November 24. Photo: Leeds City Council
2. Christmas at Roundhay Park
The Roundhay Park Christmas market is already opened and will remain open until January 31, 2024. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Meanwood Valley Urban Farm
Local arts and craftspeople will be selling their wares and food and drink will be on sale on December 9. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Otley Victorian Market
Otley's Victorian Fayre is sure to offer something different on December 3. Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Armley St Bartholomew’s Church Christmas Market
Armley's Gothic church is hosting it's Christmas market on November 18.
6. Great Yorkshire Vegan Christmas Market
If you're looking for a vegan Christmas, this one on New York Street on Saturday, November 25. Photo: Bruce Rollinson