13 festive Christmas markets and events taking place in and around Leeds

We have listed 13 Christmas events taking place around Leeds this holiday season

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 11th Nov 2023, 11:45 GMT

The holiday season is back, and with it, a range of activities, fairs and markets.

The Leeds Christmas Market is returning this winter after being cancelled for a number of years, and the Roundhay Christmas Market will keep you busy all the way into January.

Here are 13 Christmas events and fairs taking place in and around Leeds in 2023:

Leeds Christmas Market is back after a number of years. It's kicking off on November 24.

1. Leeds Christmas Market

Leeds Christmas Market is back after a number of years. It's kicking off on November 24.

The Roundhay Park Christmas market is already opened and will remain open until January 31, 2024.

2. Christmas at Roundhay Park

The Roundhay Park Christmas market is already opened and will remain open until January 31, 2024.

Local arts and craftspeople will be selling their wares and food and drink will be on sale on December 9.

3. Meanwood Valley Urban Farm

Local arts and craftspeople will be selling their wares and food and drink will be on sale on December 9.

Otley's Victorian Fayre is sure to offer something different on December 3.

4. Otley Victorian Market

Otley's Victorian Fayre is sure to offer something different on December 3.

Armley's Gothic church is hosting it's Christmas market on November 18.

5. Armley St Bartholomew’s Church Christmas Market

Armley's Gothic church is hosting it's Christmas market on November 18.

If you're looking for a vegan Christmas, this one on New York Street on Saturday, November 25.

6. Great Yorkshire Vegan Christmas Market

If you're looking for a vegan Christmas, this one on New York Street on Saturday, November 25. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

