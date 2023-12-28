Leeds and Wakefield are the birthplaces for many a familiar face – from film and television stars to musicians and politicians.
With their abundance of heritage, history and character and excellent range of sporting and cultural facilities, its no wonder that the West Yorkshire spots have sprouted talented folk in all kinds of fields.
Below is a selection of 15 of the most notable people to have emerged from our corner of the country.
1. Matthew Lewis
Matthew Lewis - known for playing Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter series - was born in Horsforth in 1989. He went to St Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy and is an ardent Leeds United fan. Photo: Shutterstock
2. Jeremy Paxman`
British broadcaster Jeremy Paxman was born in Leeds in 1950. He then went to Malvern College, an independent day and boarding school. He joined the BBC's graduate trainee programme, working in local radio before moving to the BBC1's Breakfast Time programme and became the presenter of Newsnight in 1989. He is a keen Leeds Untied supporter. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Photo: Dan Kitwood
3. Sir Geoffrey Boycott
Sir Geoffrey Boycott is one of England's most celebrated cricketers, having played for both Yorkshire and England. But before he began his career in cricket, Boycott attended Fitzwilliam Primary School in Wakefield and played for Ackworth Cricket Club in Wakefield. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Chris Moyles
Radio DJ Chris Moyles was born in Leeds in 1974 and went to Mount St Mary's Catholic High School. He worked at Leeds independent radio station Aire FM, before moving to Bradford-based Pulse 1 before eventually joining Radio 1 in 1997. He now hosts The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X. Photo: PA Wire
5. Gabby Logan
Gabby Logan is known for her presenting roles with BBC Sport and ITV and was born in Leeds in 1973. She went to Cardinal Heenan High School before doing A-Levels at Notre Dame Sixth Form College. She was chancellor of Leeds Trinity University until 2017. Photo: NA
6. Helen Worth
You might recognise Helen Worth for her role as Gail Platt in Coronation Street, but did you know that the star was born in Ossett? Photo: Matt Crossick