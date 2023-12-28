2 . Jeremy Paxman`

British broadcaster Jeremy Paxman was born in Leeds in 1950. He then went to Malvern College, an independent day and boarding school. He joined the BBC's graduate trainee programme, working in local radio before moving to the BBC1's Breakfast Time programme and became the presenter of Newsnight in 1989. He is a keen Leeds Untied supporter. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Photo: Dan Kitwood