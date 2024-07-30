12 of the most beautiful places to visit across Leeds this summer - including Eccup Reservoir and Yeadon Tarn

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 30th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST

There is no doubt that Leeds is a beautiful city with many scenic views to offer.

It can be easy to get lost in the noise of our city - there’s just so much going on in Leeds.

But we have rounded some places where you can slow down and take in the beauty of our great city.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

There’s something for everyone on this list - hikers, people-watchers and picnic lovers.

Roundhay Park is one of the biggest city parks in Europe. It offers serene parks and gardens, woodlands and wildlife - and is perfect for walks, picnics and people watching.

1. Roundhay Park

Roundhay Park is one of the biggest city parks in Europe. It offers serene parks and gardens, woodlands and wildlife - and is perfect for walks, picnics and people watching. | Simon Hulme/National World Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Enjoy some breathtaking views at Yeadon Tarn as the sun shines this week. There's much to do here - sailing, fishing and even plane watching.

2. Yeadon Tarn

Enjoy some breathtaking views at Yeadon Tarn as the sun shines this week. There's much to do here - sailing, fishing and even plane watching. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The whole village of Harewood is stunning - but the country estate built in the 1700s that sits on beautiful grounds is the place to be as the sun comes out.

3. Harewood House

The whole village of Harewood is stunning - but the country estate built in the 1700s that sits on beautiful grounds is the place to be as the sun comes out. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Located in the village of Bramhope, Golden Acre Park is another beautiful spot to visit this summer. Enjoy its circular lakeside walk, green gardens and tea rooms on your visit.

4. Golden Acre Park

Located in the village of Bramhope, Golden Acre Park is another beautiful spot to visit this summer. Enjoy its circular lakeside walk, green gardens and tea rooms on your visit. | Bruce Rollinson/National World Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Temple Newsam is a Tudor-Jacobean house in Leeds surrounded by gorgeous grounds and well worth a visit as the sun peaks out.

5. Temple Newsam Park

Temple Newsam is a Tudor-Jacobean house in Leeds surrounded by gorgeous grounds and well worth a visit as the sun peaks out. | Gary Longbottom/National WorldPhoto: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
York Gate Garden, in Adel, is another brilliant place to visit these last days of summer. Often referred to as "magical", this one-acre garden is filled with many unusual plants to discover.

6. York Gate Garden

York Gate Garden, in Adel, is another brilliant place to visit these last days of summer. Often referred to as "magical", this one-acre garden is filled with many unusual plants to discover. | Ian Tilley/GoogelPhoto: Ian Tilley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsBeauty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.