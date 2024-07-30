It can be easy to get lost in the noise of our city - there’s just so much going on in Leeds.
But we have rounded some places where you can slow down and take in the beauty of our great city.
There’s something for everyone on this list - hikers, people-watchers and picnic lovers.
1. Roundhay Park
Roundhay Park is one of the biggest city parks in Europe. It offers serene parks and gardens, woodlands and wildlife - and is perfect for walks, picnics and people watching. | Simon Hulme/National World Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Yeadon Tarn
Enjoy some breathtaking views at Yeadon Tarn as the sun shines this week. There's much to do here - sailing, fishing and even plane watching. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Harewood House
The whole village of Harewood is stunning - but the country estate built in the 1700s that sits on beautiful grounds is the place to be as the sun comes out. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Golden Acre Park
Located in the village of Bramhope, Golden Acre Park is another beautiful spot to visit this summer. Enjoy its circular lakeside walk, green gardens and tea rooms on your visit. | Bruce Rollinson/National World Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Temple Newsam Park
Temple Newsam is a Tudor-Jacobean house in Leeds surrounded by gorgeous grounds and well worth a visit as the sun peaks out. | Gary Longbottom/National WorldPhoto: Gary Longbottom
6. York Gate Garden
York Gate Garden, in Adel, is another brilliant place to visit these last days of summer. Often referred to as "magical", this one-acre garden is filled with many unusual plants to discover. | Ian Tilley/GoogelPhoto: Ian Tilley
