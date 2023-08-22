Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

10 things you need to take with you to Leeds Festival 2023

Bucket hat? Check! Sunglasses? Check! Alcohol? Check! - Here are ten essentials you need to take with you to Leeds Festival 2023.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 14:28 BST

Leeds Festival returns this bank holiday with a star studded line-up including Billie Eilish, Central Cee, Wet Leg, Sam Fender and hundreds more.

But a festival is not only party and fun, you actually have to make sure you bring the essentials to make the festival go smoothly.

Here are 10 things you need to take with you to make your festival experience the best possible:

Showing off your outfit is a big part of festivals these days. But it's important to bring clothes that keep you warm and dry over night or during rainy days.

1. Proper clothes

Showing off your outfit is a big part of festivals these days. But it's important to bring clothes that keep you warm and dry over night or during rainy days. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
A chair is a must if you're camping. Sitting on the wet ground or inside a tent for hours will make you miserable - so investing in a sturdy camping chair is a cheap way to enhance the Leeds Festival experience.

2. Chair

A chair is a must if you're camping. Sitting on the wet ground or inside a tent for hours will make you miserable - so investing in a sturdy camping chair is a cheap way to enhance the Leeds Festival experience. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Don't let the rain ruin Leeds Festival, bring a raincoat or a poncho.

3. Raincoat or poncho

Don't let the rain ruin Leeds Festival, bring a raincoat or a poncho. Photo: Cath Ruane

Photo Sales
Trainers don't work very well in the mud, so investing in a good pair of wellies can be a life saver if the weather is poor.

4. Wellies

Trainers don't work very well in the mud, so investing in a good pair of wellies can be a life saver if the weather is poor. Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds Festival