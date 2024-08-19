This video More videos

Footage, released by emergency services, shows a search operation underway after yacht sinks with one dead and British tech tycoon Mike Lynch believed to be among six missing.

Sources have said that British technology tycoon Mike Lynch is among six people reported missing after a luxury yacht sank.

The 183ft superyacht, named Bayesian, reportedly capsized off the coast of Palermo in Sicily, Italy at around 5am local time following a storm overnight. A body has been recovered while 15 others were rescued, according to local media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A one-year-old child was rescued by coast guards on patrol boats and firefighters along with 15 others earlier today. The baby, 1, was rushed to the nearby Children's Hospital of Palermo with its mother after they were found. Citizens from New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland and France were also onboard alongside the British nationals, say Italian media.

The yacht is believed to have been flooded by water after a tornado struck it. The yacht was hit off the coast of Porticello, near Palermo, at around 5am on Monday morning.

Four Brits are among seven missing after a 180ft yacht was hit by a tornado before sinking off the coast of Sicily. | AFP via Getty Images

The yacht is believed to be called Bayesian and sails under a British flag, according to a Facebook post. An expert team of divers have already been able to locate the hull, according to Italian media. It was discovered 160ft below the water around half a mile from the coast.