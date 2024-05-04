Woman’s pet cockatiel dances and sings along with music video in hilarious footage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hilarious video footage shows a dancing and singing cockatiel performing to Earth, Wind and Fire’s ‘September’.
Gen-Z birdwatcher Grace Robinson is best friends with her cockatiel, who loves to dance and sing. Grace, 19, says she has always been a "huge nature enthusiast" and grew up with pet budgies.
She got her pet cockatiel, Kiki, in 2019 and Grace has been amazed at how quickly he can pick up songs. Grace says he also imitates her ringtone and wolf whistles at his cockatiel girlfriend, Luna. She hopes to inspire other young people to get out into nature and try birdwatching by showing off Kiki's singing.
Grace, who is training to be a tattoo artist, from Norwich, Norfolk, said: "I'm a huge nature enthusiast and a huge bird watcher. I'm so young and don't know any friends interested in it. I'm always out birdwatching. It's my favourite thing. It's a form of mediating.
“I think my phone is ringing and it's just Kiki. He also knows 'If you're happy and you know it clap your hands'. He wolf whistles. It's very random but he does it in perfect moments."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.