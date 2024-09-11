This video More videos

Watch the moment a police officer stops a man in a train station - and pulls a knife out of his sock.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bodycam footage (click to play above) captured the moment a police officer searches a man - and pulls a knife from the sock he was wearing.

Police find knife hidden in man’s sock | Cambs Police

Cambridgeshire Police had stopped the man, who was walking up the steps in a train station, after they had received reports about a man carrying a knife on a train.