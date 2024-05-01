Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The romantic video clip shares the joyous reaction when Elliot Griffiths, 26, popped the question to his partner of one-and-a-half years, Zak Nelson, 28, in their hospital beds. Nurses wheeled their hospital beds together in the intensive care unit so the badly injured Brits could reunite, after surviving a head-on car crash while on holiday in Iceland.

‘Will you marry me?’

The pair were rescued from their smashed hire car after a horror collision with another vehicle on April 19 in Revykjavik, Iceland. Zak, a First Bus marketing executive, said: "We didn't know whether the other one was alive - the last time we saw each other was in the ambulance. In his relief, Elliot said 'I never want to be apart from you again, will you marry me?' It is a reason to us to stay alive and a reason to pull through."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nurses reunited the couple

During their brief reunion in intensive care, nurses pushed the couple's hospital beds together so they could comfort each other. Elliot, a blood donation national facilitator, proposed to Zak before being rushed off for emergency surgery to treat abdominal internal bleeding. Zak suffered from severe bruising on his hips, where his seatbelt was on his chest and his smartwatch smashed in the impact, embedding glass into his hands.

He bought an engagement ring