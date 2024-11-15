Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch Callum order the UK's most expensive cookie, for an eye-watering price, which he felt was raw and tasted like sand - saying he prefers Tesco cookies.

A man who tried the UK's most expensive cookie, costing £26, says it wasn't any better than sweet treats from Tesco.

Callum Ryan, 23, visited the bakery inside The Berkley Hotel in Knightsbridge on November 12 to try one of their famous cookies. The bakery is owned by French pastry chef, Cedric Goulet, who is famous for winning the best pastry chef in the world three times.

The most expensive cookie on offer was a hazelnut cookie for £27, but Callum opted for the chocolate chip one for £23. It totalled £26.45 with an added service charge. But the content creator was "disappointed" with his choice - claiming it tasted like "sand". He felt the cookie was "raw" for the price and couldn't even finish the sweet treat - taking it home in a takeaway bag.

Callum, from Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire, said: "It was gritty and tasted like it had sand in it and it did not live up to the hype. I wouldn't say it's any better than the cookies I get from Tesco”.

However, Callum couldn’t knock the setting.

He said: "The atmosphere was beautiful and was the perfect setting for a sweet treat. The presentation and atmosphere was a pleasant experience”.

Callum said he would visit the bakery again to try a different baked good.