UK fire: Dramatic moment massive house fire rages as police race to evacuate street
Bodycam footage shows an officer shouting, “Everyone in this house get out now”, as a house fire - sparked by fireworks - rages nearby.
Dramatic footage shows the moment police ran towards a rapidly spreading house fire which had been sparked by fireworks.
Police say they were able to clear the area and evacuate homes within minutes, allowing the fire service to bring the fire under control.
In the footage, posted by the police to social media on May 28, officers can be heard shouting, “Get away from the house. Get out!” and instructing residents to move to the other side of the road.
No one was harmed in the blaze.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.