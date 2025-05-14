This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Watch as we go inside Todmorden’s thriving market and speak to the “brilliant” traders who work there.

Market town Todmorden may be the best place that you've never visited. Just a 30-minute train ride from Bradford, Todmorden is situated right on the border between Yorkshire and Lancashire.

Todmorden, which can often be overlooked for its more famous neighbour Hebden Bridge, really has a lot to offer.

Tony Gill, Dawson Ironmongers, Todmorden. | National World - Local TV

Todmorden’s indoor market is full of brilliant food and drink options and traders that have been there for a long, old time. The outdoor market has one of the best flea markets.

The video tour features in Market Chronicles, a new programme on Shots! TV on Freeview channel 262.

Todmorden was also pretty famous a good couple of years back for having quite a lot of UFO sightings.

Paul Stansfield, from Stansfield’s Butchers, said: “It's a bit quirky. People are normal. No airs and graces. Just normal people.

“People go to the supermarket, then they'll come here. Get the groceries in the supermarket, tins and things like that. Get the vegetables outside, meat here, bread. We can tell you where it's come from. My meat comes from six miles away.”

Tony Gill, who runs Dawson Ironmongers, said: [The hardware store] sells almost anything. If you want it I can get it. I like to serve the public obviously and I've got a big range of stuff.

“My grandad started it in the early 20s and my father took it on in the 40s, 50s and I took it on in 88.

“By and large, it's just a friendly place and the market hall itself everybody knows each other and they look after each other sort of thing. I try and help as many folk as I can. I like mending stuff. I go out locksmithing and I put curtain tracks up for the older people.

“The indoor part of it is thriving at the moment. Friendly, open people who will look after you if you're in trouble. It's just a friendly place.”

Nick Wilson, a market trader, said: “I think the variation of stuff that you see here is right across the board from modern to antique.

“The people of Todmorden are fabulous as well. There's such diversity here.

“I come here because the rarity of this market and the people that come here are from far and wide. There's always something to see and something to discover.”

