Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch Dr Sharon Hall, Chief Executive of the UK Tea and Infusions Association, give her top tip for making the perfect cup of tea.

International Tea Day is observed annually on May 21.

Tea is the most popular drink consumed in the UK today. The nearly 5000-year-old beverage has its roots in China and the Far East and played a vital role in the economic and social development of Britain.

Cup of tea.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What does the annual tea census tell us?

Milk is always a controversial one and whether people put it in first or last. A quarter of people now say they drink black tea, without any milk at all. For those who do put milk in, only 8% of people put it in first and the rest put it in last or after the sugar. There's also a growing trend of younger people opting for tea over alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to make a perfect cup of tea?