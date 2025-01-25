This video More videos

Video (click to play above) shows the scenes where a huge tree crashed into a car and pulled down some power lines during Storm Éowyn.

A local said the massive tree was blown down in Cecil Street in the Hillhead area of Glasgow. He said: "Me and my partner were both in shock and can’t believe it happened so close to our flat! But luckily no one has been hurt from what I’ve seen."

A huge tree pulled down power lines and smashed a car when it crashed down in Glasgow during Storm Éowyn. | SWNS

