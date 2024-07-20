This video More videos

Watch as the huge snake slithers along the towpath, flicking its tongue, before disappearing into a hole in the wall.

The footage was recorded by Stuart Sanderson, who said it appeared to be about four feet long.

He added: “I thought ‘that’s a big snake, I’d better keep hold of the dogs and not let them get hold of it’.

“I’ve seen quite a few grass snakes about but none that big and never beside the canal.”

Stuart said he saw the snake on Monday, July 15 on the towpath beside the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal.

The snake can be seen in the clip disappearing into a hole in the wall.

UK’s largest native snake

Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust confirmed that the creature pictured is, as they put it, a 'lovely and rather large grass snake'.

The trust’s communications officer, Fury Mets-Mallin, added: “As the UK's largest native snake they can grow up to around 150cm, and whilst they will often be found mainly in grassland or woodland border habitats near rivers and ponds it isn't unknown for them to be near other water sources such as canals in urban areas. "Wild grass snakes will often come out in warmer weather to bask in the sunshine or to hunt for prey such as frogs and toads or even fish and birds!