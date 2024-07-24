I sold all my belongings to live off-grid in a shipping container - I now live bill-free in rural Scotland
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman sold all her belongings to live in a shipping container off-grid in rural Scotland.
Robyn Swan, 32, bought just under seven acres of land near Stirling for £185,000 after years of saving.
To help pay for the land, Robyn, who owns a dog-walking business, sold all her belongings including her furniture, TV and car. She also re-mortgaged her home which she now rents out to cover her mortgage and bills.
It took two months to build the container and Robyn had to sleep on a mattress on the floor during the process. She has now set up a bed and has bought a second-hand kitchen for £5,000. Robyn has put up a fence around the entire perimeter of the land and has built shelters for the animals living on the site. She eventually hopes to turn the land into a functioning farm
Robyn said: "I grow some of my own food including potatoes and certain fruits... I also plan to set up a solar system for the living spaces but the process is quite expensive. I would love the site to be 60-70% self-sufficient but I am currently at 10-15%.
"I harvest rainwater to use, though I have to be careful about how much water we pour to boil for tea. I use a pink cast-iron tub for my baths which a local interior designer was giving away. I have to light a fire underneath and sit on a plank of wood”.
