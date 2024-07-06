This video More videos

Watch the heart-warming moment when Shania Twain invites 81-year-old superfan Ken Northall on stage during her set at Lytham Festival.

After wowing the massive crowds on the second night of the hugely popular Lytham Festival, Shania Twain personally invited one of her biggest fans in the world to join her on stage before paying tribute to him for his support and even singing to him, as shown in the video above.

Eighty-one-year-old Ken Northall of St Annes has been attending Shania Twain shows in the UK and USA for 25 years and was left speechless when his musical hero offered him the chance to join her on stage. Ken not only got to meet his country music idol but was then treated to a once-in-a-lifetime experience, as Shania then dedicated a rendition of That Don’t Impress Me Much to him, changing the lyrics to pay tribute to Ken rather than Brad Pitt.

Proving that she is indeed ‘still the one’ for Fylde Coast and North West music lovers, the legendary music star took the TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival by storm during her hit-laden set. The celebrated songwriter, style icon, and best-selling female country pop artist of all time played fan-favourite classics including Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You),You Win My Love, I’m Gonna Getcha Good, Honey I’m Home, and Any Man Of Mine, before ending the night with her ultimate sing-along anthem Man I Feel Like A Woman.