Watch as coloured smoke streams from the back of four Red Arrows jets during the King’s Birthday Flypast 2024.

Video taken from the cockpit has shown a pilot’s perspective of the Red Arrows at Trooping the Colour.

Four of the Red Arrows’ distinctive Hawk jets can be seen flying in their diamond formation, spewing red coloured smoke.

Posted the video to X, the Red Arrows said: “Join the Red Arrows in the cockpit for a spectacular view of the flypast earlier today (June 15) over London, for His Majesty The King’s Official Birthday.”

Red Arrows’ pilot’s view of RAF flypast at Trooping the Colour. | X / @rafredarrows

In the past, the flypast has included a Lancaster, Hurricane and Spitfire from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF). The BBMF did not participate in this year’s flypast due to an ongoing pause in flying after the death of Squadron Leader Mark Long in a Spitfire crash in May.