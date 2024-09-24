Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch the moment two Youth Demand protesters spray paint the words ‘genocide conference’ on a security check-in building at the Labour Party conference, before they’re tackled and arrested by plain-clothed police.

Campaign group Youth Demand say that at around 10:50am today (September 24) two of their supporters walked up to a security check-in building at the conference in Liverpool, and spray painted ‘genocide’ on the front - and were part way through writing ‘conference’ - when they were tackled by plain-clothed police officers and arrested.

A Youth Demand spokesperson said: “Labour is still arming Israel despite a majority of the public backing a complete arms embargo. Despite admitting there is a ‘clear risk’ of ‘serious violation of international humanitarian law’, they have spinelessly suspended less than 10% of arms licences.”

What time is Keir Starmer’s speech today?

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is scheduled to deliver his keynote speech to the conference at 2pm.