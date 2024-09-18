This video More videos

A brazen thief was caught on CCTV stealing five hoovers from a shop.

Video (click to play above) shows the moment when a brazen thief walked out of a store with a stolen vacuum cleaner. Michael King, 44, of no fixed address, was captured on CCTV stealing the electrical items from a Sainsbury’s store - on five separate occasions in July.

He also stole groceries from BP and Waitrose - and in total he walked away with £1,948 of goods from businesses across Ely in Cambridgeshire.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (10 September), King, was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to 11 counts of shop lifting and activating a previous suspended sentence.

Michael King, 44, of no fixed address, was captured on CCTV stealing vacuum cleaners from a supermarket in Ely, Cambs. | Cambs Police