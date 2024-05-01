Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police bodycam footage shows the moment officers ram the front door of an address, before finding a man in the bathroom among his £68,880 worth of cannabis plants.

Police can be seen breaking down the front door, with officers running into the property, and up the stairs. An officer shouts “man in the bathroom” and orders him to come out. The man comes out of the bathroom onto the landing, where officers handcuff and arrest him.

Klodjan Rama, 30, was arrested on March 20 after the Neighbourhood Support Team carried out a warrant at his home in Archers Wood, Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, and found a cannabis factory.

Klodjan Rama pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis and was sentenced to a year in prison.

On entering the property, officers saw that the upstairs of the home and the garage had been adapted for the cultivation, which included 82 plants worth up to around £68,880. Police say the plants were seized as well as other items such as growing equipment, scales and vacuum seal bags.