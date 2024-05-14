Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch as the lorry clips a Highways vehicle and crashes into a horsebox, before overturning on the motorway.

Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a lorry driver smashed into a broken-down horsebox, killing a horse.

Nicholas Cole, aged 47, of Harrison Road, Wordsley, Stourbridge, was driving a lorry on the M1 northbound between junctions 14 and 15 on July 17 2023. National Highways had closed a lane of the motorway due to a broken-down horsebox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a red X gantry sign and a Highways officers’ vehicle parked a short distance behind the horsebox displaying flashing amber and red lights, Cole did not move out of the closed lane. Cole tried to steer out of the way of the stationary vehicles at the last moment, however he clipped the Highways vehicle and crashed straight into the horsebox. The driver and passengers, who were waiting on the bank, were unharmed, however their horse was sadly killed.

Lorry driver smashes into broken-down horsebox killing horse.