London: Fire rages at 22-storey tower block with 60 firefighters tackling blaze and entire flat destroyed

By Jessica Martin
Published 16th Jun 2024, 16:55 BST
Watch as flames and smoke pour from the building, before firefighters are seen investigating the charred interior of a flat.

Dramatic video shows firefighters tackling a raging fire in a 22-storey tower block.

Around 60 firefighters and eight fire engines attended the fire in a four-bed flat on the third floor of the building in Spitalfields, London. One woman was led to safety by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, and a further three people were treated on scene by London Ambulance Service. All four people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Bystanders say that the flames were extinguished in 45 minutes. The flat was destroyed, with half of a balcony and part of the flat's roof damaged by the fire. The origin of the fire is under investigation.

Fire rages at 22-storey tower block. | SWNS

The London Fire Brigade said:

“Control Officers took 21 calls regarding the blaze. The first was received at 1139 and the fire was under control by 1221.

“There are significant road closures between Commercial Street and Aldgate High Street which are impacting the surrounding area. People are advised to continue to avoid the area if they can.”

