Watch as officers chasing Parchment shout, “Police! Stop there!” as he throws a large knife to the ground.

Dramatic video shows the moment a man darts away from police before throwing a 12-inch ‘Rambo’ knife from his waistband onto the ground.

On June 4, a Range Rover entered London and hit the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras because a man had been seen entering the vehicle in possession of a large knife. Police in an unmarked car implemented an enforced stop on Goswell Road.

The driver, Shakai Parchment, exited the vehicle and started to run down the road - pursued by officers. In the foot chase, officers saw Parchment take a silver-looking metallic object out from his waistband and throw it to the ground.

Officers identified an immediate danger to the public and used a taser to mitigate the risk. Following the deployment of the Taser, Parchment was taken to hospital and discharged before being taken to custody.