The mum of missing student Jack O'Sullivan has been filmed walking and discussing the route he was last seen taking before he disappeared earlier this year.

In the footage, Jack’s mum Catherine O'Sullivan talks about the evening her son vanished after leaving a party in Bristol on March 2.

Multiple searches by police and organised privately by the family have not provided significant answers - with Jack’s disappearance remaining a mystery.

CCTV images of Jack O'Sullivan. | Avon and Somerset Police

The last likely sighting of Jack, 23, from North Somerset, was at 3.38am walking down Bennett Way slip road, heading back towards Bristol city centre.

Catherine O'Sullivan said: ''The stretch of road that we would be following on is called Bennett Way, and we don’t know how Jack got to the end of Bennett Way, but we certainly know he’s walked back up it.

“At 3:24, he made a call to a girl that was at the party. At 3:35, she called him back in this area, maybe even this exact spot (bottom of Bennett Way), and he answered the phone and said hello, even though the call remained open for another 58 seconds. The person that was on the other end of the phone didn’t hear any noise in the background. She continued to speak, but Jack didn’t answer. He just said hello.

“After the phone calls, his phone had various activities. A data usage at 4:39, which is another hour after he was seen at this point. At 5:40, his phone location was suggesting that he was two or three roads from here on Grampy Hill, at an address. We’re told that that was approximate, but I don’t understand why an approximate address would have a house number, and that’s a question we haven’t been able to have answered.

''My plea is if you’ve seen him, it’s so important for us to know what direction he was going in. It could potentially change everything for us.”

Speaking on BBC Crimewatch on October 7, DI Jason Chidgey said: “It was a particularly cold night after a mild week in Bristol, and it snowed. It would have been very cold, icy and there was snow on the ground.

“Bristol City played Cardiff that afternoon (in football), the day Jack was last seen. We are hoping that those two events might trigger something for somebody to come forward and provide us with more information.”