Inside bizarre 60's retro 'rolling' street cafe where kitchen fires and SPAM are on the menu
SPAM, Smash potato and all the other retro foods are on the menu, in this bizarre ‘rolling’ cafe.
Pam and Gordon brought their 60’s themed diner to the seaside, where they entertained youngsters with a tongue-in-cheek demo on how to bake a cake - which ended in disaster.
The zany duo, who run the Kitsch Kafe, explain: “People have had enough of food on slates with things drizzled on it...Bring back the SPAM and chips is what I say!”
No food was actually served during the short interactive food-themed street show. In a slapstick interview, Gordon tells video journalist, Lucinda Herbert: “There’s a bit of culture...mainly growing on the food,” as his partner, Pam, adds: “A bit of danger too.”
The comedy waiters, from Ambleside said their home town is ‘too posh’ to appreciate the kind of culinary dishes they promote. When asked how SPAM ‘goes down’ with a modern shopper, Pam responds “Hopefully it won’t come back up again.”
