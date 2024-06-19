This video More videos

A homeowner went ‘ballistic’ when he returned home from a shopping trip to find a broadband pole had been erected outside his house - but he is getting it taken down after a ‘David vs Goliath’ battle.

Companies ‘steamroll’ over people

The grandad-of-ten, from Barnsley, South Yorks., was determined not to let the company ‘steamroll’ over him, he then spent weeks gathering dozens of objection letters from neighbours and lodged complaints with councillors. And though he was originally rebuffed by the company, Barnsley Council later confirmed it had been put up without “due process” and ordered its removal.

Relieved Philip, who had feared his £300,000 bungalow would be left "worthless" if the pole stayed up, said: “It is a bit of a ‘David and Goliath’ situation. We’ve only won because what they’ve done is illegal, but if I had not objected, it would be there forever. The big issue I have is these companies think they can steamroll over people. The next government needs to reveal their position on giving companies carte blanche to put the poles up wherever they want."

‘Towering’ pole outside home

Philip, a company director, said he had left his three-bedroom home to do some shopping on May 30. And his wife then received a knock at the door from some workman, who said they had come to fit 'something to read water smart metres’. But just ten minutes later, she found to her horror they were putting up a towering pole just six inches (2.5cm) from the driveway entrance.

Philip Waller, 65, returned from a shopping trip last week to find that a broadband firm had erected the pole outside his house in Barnsley, South Yorks. | Lee McLean/SWNS

Philip, who arrived home to see the pylon up, said: “We had no prior warning, but apparently the company is not obliged to give 28 days’ notice any more because the pole is covered by fibre optic roll-out regulations. It’s roughly 12m high, it’s literally about six inches from my driveway, and it’s a car’s width - about 5m max - from the window.”

Council ordered pole to be removed

The firm claimed it had the right to put up the pylon as it had obtained the correct permission from the local council. But Philip kept fighting his corner and got in touch with Barnsley councillor James Higginbottom, the cabinet spokesperson for Environment and Highways. And his inquiries revealed that Connexin did not have the right to erect the pole.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has now ordered it to be removed within two weeks - and it is expected to be moved around 500ft (150m) to a grassy patch of land. Mr Higginbottom said: “I completely understand Mr Waller’s frustration and I have been supporting him in this matter. I am pleased to confirm that due process was not followed when this pole was erected and notice has been served to order its removal.”