A self-taught DJ who quit a top sales job to follow her dream will perform at Glastonbury - for the second year in a row.

Sammy Dean, 50, was a sales manager at a newbuild property developer for more than 20 years - but she jacked it all in to be a DJ. And after performing at Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Somerset, last year, she's been invited back to play for the second time.

Living the Glastonbury dream

The mum-of-two used to DJ at house parties but stopped when she had children. But, she still had the vinyl decks in her house in Warrington, Cheshire, so decided to re-teach herself how to play the music during lockdown. After playing at a few festivals, she jacked in her job to pursue her passion of playing house music full-time.

‘Everyone wants to play Glasto’

Mum-of-two Sammy said: "I played in one of the bars and I was really grateful to have that opportunity. When I started playing, there was only around 40 or 50 people but by the end of my two-hour set, it was absolutely rammed and you couldn't get in.

It proper went off - it was so good. I've managed to get myself another set and play again so I'm just working my way up. It's so difficult to even play at a bar at Glastonbury because everyone wants to play, whether it's in a bar or a stage."

Sammy decided to leave her old job, where she earned around £50,000 a year, because she didn't have enough holidays to keep going to different festivals. She says 'everybody said she was mental' when she told them her plans - but she wanted to do it because she realised her life could be 'cut short' at any point.