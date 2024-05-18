Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch as the band look up at a video montage of Sarah Harding playing on the screens before walking off stage together.

Girls Aloud performed an ‘incredible’ first show of their reunion tour in Dublin on May 17.

The comeback tour is dedicated to their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who was diagnosed with cancer and died in September 2021 aged 39. Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts paid tribute to Harding during the concert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Towards the end of their 2005 song ‘Whole Lotta History’, performed before the band’s first costume change, a video montage of Harding played on the screens. Video shows the four band members watching the montage, before embracing and walking off stage hand-in-hand.

The Girls Aloud Show Arena Tour 2024.

A post on the Girls Aloud official X account read: "Show 1 done. Dublin you were absolutely INCREDIBLE. What a start to the #TheGirlsAloudShow tour."

Where are Girls Aloud playing?

Here’s the full list of dates for The Girls Aloud Show tour:

May 2024

17 – 3Arena, Dublin (past event) 18 – 3Arena, Dublin 20 – SSE Arena, Belfast 21 – SSE Arena, Belfast 23 – AO Arena, Manchester 24 – AO Arena, Manchester 25 – AO Arena, Manchester 27 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff 28 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield 31 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

June 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle 2 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle 4 – P&J Live, Aberdeen 8 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow 9 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow 10 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow 12 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham 13 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham 15 – First Direct Arena, Leeds 16 – First Direct Arena, Leeds 18 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham 19 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham 20 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham 22 – The O2, London 23 – The O2, London 25 – The O2, London 26 – The O2, London 27 – The O2, London 29 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool 30 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Can you still purchase tickets for The Girls Aloud Show tour?