Firefighter rescues man from burning flat as smoke billows from windows in dramatic video footage
This is the dramatic moment firefighters rescued a man from a burning flat.
West Midlands Fire Service were called to the scene at around 8.50am on April 30 after fire reached a first floor flat on The Broadway, Handsworth, Birmingham. Firefighters used a ladder to rescue a man from the flat, above the fire.
Video footage shows two firefighters aiming a hose at the fire, as smoke billows from the building. Later in the video, a firefighter can be seen saving a man from the flat, and they make their way down a ladder, being held by a colleague, towards the ground. The man had no major injuries.
The fire service posted the video on X to highlight their aim of reaching a fire within five minutes.
The West Midlands Fire Service said: "This is why we aim to reach you in five minutes. Filmed by a member of the public, this dramatic ladder rescue in Aston shows why we pride ourselves on rapid response times and excellent firefighting. One man led to safety, no major injuries."
