Dramatic footage shows firefighters trying to rescue people trapped inside a block of flats surrounded by floodwater.

Video (click to play above) shows rescue crews preparing boats to reach stranded residents as a newly-converted block of flats has been left completely surrounded by flood water.

One resident, Helen Scott told the BBC: "I had a little bit of sleep and I've woken up to all of the car park and the entire first floor completely submerged in water.

Car are flooded outside a newly converted Meadow Mill on Water street in Stockport as emergency teams arrive to rescue people trapped inside. January 1 2025. | William Lailey / SWNS

‘Horror’ start to 2025

"The fact I've still got a couple of Proseccos still in me has taken the edge of this situation. Give me a couple of hours and I think the horror of the start of 2025 is going to sink in."

Ell Henderson, a 28-year-old resident of Meadow Mill in Stockport, who was waiting to be evacuated this afternoon (Wed), said: "We'd been out for New Year's Eve but when we got back last night, it wasn't anything like it is now.

Residents await evacuation by the emergency services after the flood which hit their building Meadow Mill on Water street in Stockport. January 1 2025. | William Lailey / SWNS

‘Like a swimming pool’

"It must've started around 3:30am. Then at around 7:30am, the power went out, and we walked into our front room to find out what was going on. We looked out the window, and it was like a swimming pool outside - the water was about a foot deep. We ran into someone else in the hall, who said they'd been advised to stay inside and wait for further updates.

Rafts used to rescue people

Four hours later, we went to the main reception and saw emergency services blowing up rafts. We heard they were preparing to make evacuations - but we don't know when that's going to be. To be honest, we're going a bit stir crazy and claustrophobic trapped inside. Luckily, I have family to go to after being evacuated - not everyone in this block will have that luxury."

Car are flooded outside a newly converted Meadow Mill on Water street in Stockport as emergency teams arrive to rescue people trapped inside. January 1 2025. | William Lailey / SWNS

The Environment Agency and Highways England, alongside emergency and specialist services like mountain rescue, have been deployed to assist with transport and travel.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service is also responding to reports of damage, risk to life and stranded vehicles.

Chief Superintendent Colette Rose, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “Following events overnight a major incident has been declared.

"This is to ensure we can continue to keep people safe through a co-ordinated effort from our collective emergency services, supported by key partner agencies.

Anyone affected should check the relevant detail being shared by their local council, the fire service and Transport for Greater Manchester to ensure they can get the support available, which include any road closures and information centres for those displaced. It is advised to travel if it is only necessary and to take care if out and about.

Our officers with the fire service are in the key locations and can be spoken to if you need anything urgently, as we understand the distress those affected will be faced with as we begin 2025. It will be a continued team effort as we monitor how the weather and water levels progress throughout today.”