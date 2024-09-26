Shocking drone footage shows moment drug dealer jumps from bedroom window in attempt to evade arrest
Shocking video shows the moment a drug dealer jumped out of a back bedroom window in an attempt to evade arrest.
A police investigation revealed that Sambou Kassama had been running two drug lines in the area dealing crack cocaine and heroin.
On July 4 2024, officers conducted a warrant at his home address. Drone footage captured the moment Kassama discarded drugs out of the first-floor window, before jumping and running away. He was found hiding in a neighbour’s garden.
Kassama was arrested and later pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and possession of Class B drugs.
Sambou Kassama, 27, from Ely in Cardiff, was sentenced to four years and four months in prison at Cardiff Crown Court on September 17 2024.
