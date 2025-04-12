Three-year-old's funny unexpected reaction to Spider-Man birthday surprise

By Jessica Martin
Published 11th Apr 2025, 23:04 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2025, 20:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A video captured a boy’s unexpected reaction to a birthday visit from Spider-Man.

A surprise visit from Spider-Man to celebrate a fan's birthday didn’t go to plan when the youngster was frightened by the character.

Mum Daisy-Milan had organised for her partner to dress up as Spider-Man for their son's third birthday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the surprise took an unexpected turn when dad Bradley Law, 30, appeared at the window dressed in the superhero costume.

Derbyshire boy’s unexpected reaction to Spider-Man birthday visit.Derbyshire boy’s unexpected reaction to Spider-Man birthday visit.
Derbyshire boy’s unexpected reaction to Spider-Man birthday visit. | Daisy-Milan Hall / SWNS

A video filmed on February 8 2025, shows Bodhi-Jorge's reaction as he screams at the sight of Spider-Man.

Mum-of-three Daisy-Milan, 28, from Ilkeston in Derbyshire, said: "We took the video because dad was dressing up as Spider-Man to surprise him because he loves Spider-Man so much, but it didn’t go to plan."

"I’m so glad we didn’t spend £60 for someone else to come. The costume only cost me £16 off eBay."

Despite the initial shock, Bodhi-Jorge eventually warmed up to the idea of Spider-Man.

Daisy-Milan added: "After the video, he did love it, and now they always play together dressed as Spider-Man."

Related topics:VideoDerbyshireIlkeston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice