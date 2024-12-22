Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CCTV shows the moment a driver hit a pedestrian - throwing him 9ft into the air - before fleeing on foot.

Shocking footage shows the moment a pedestrian was thrown 9ft into the air in a hit and run.

Mridhul Kombara, 35, is lucky to be alive after an out of control white Ford Fiesta swerved onto the pavement and into his path on September 15 2024.

CCTV shows Mridhul being thrown up by the bonnet in the force of the collision - which happened in Coventry - before the driver casually gets out of the car and walks away. Mridhul said that the driver didn’t even apologise.

Mridhul Kombara was thrown into the air when a car mounted the pavement and hit him. | Mridhul Kombara / SWNS

Concerned passers-by rushed to Mridhul's aid and the manager of a nearby mini market called an ambulance.

The dad-of-one was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, West Midlands, where scans revealed he had a hairline fracture on his left ankle, as well as injuries to his hips, shoulder and legs. A week after the incident, Mridhul flew to Kerala, India, for further treatment including a cast on his leg and physiotherapy to "avoid NHS waiting lists".

The identity of the driver remains unknown and there have been no arrests made in relation to the incident.

Mridhul, who works in IT, from Coventry, West Midlands, said: "I've been left traumatised by it. I get scared walking down the street now and I still can't watch the video without getting teary. Someone was looking out for me that day, it's a miracle I wasn't more seriously injured.

"It was really painful, but I feel lucky to be alive. I just want closure now, I want to know who did this, and why."

West Midlands Police said: "No arrest as yet but investigations are ongoing to identify and trace the driver involved."