Caught on camera: Police officers armed with tasers tackle man with knife and two blades
Bodycam footage shows the moment when taster officers tackled a man found carrying a knife and two blades.
The video shows how officers approached the armed man and told him to stay still but he tried to run before being detained.
A large kitchen knife was removed from his waistband and a Stanley blade and homemade scalpel were found in his pockets.
Marek Vasko, 21, was arrested by officers from the Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) on 13 January, after members of the public called 999 to report a man waving a knife around and smashing it against a lamppost near Tesco Extra in Cromwell Road. He has been given a suspended prison sentence.
