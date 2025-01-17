Bristol Zoo suffers repeated break-ins at gorilla enclosure after false viral TikTok claims
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In a video clip (click to play above), zookeepers explain why they have had to step up security after repeated break-ins at a gorilla enclosure. The above video statement shows Bristol Zoo staff outside the gorilla enclosure to “raise awareness of the harm” of the break-ins.
The ‘distressing’ security breaches began after a Tik-Tok video went viral, which made false claims that the animals had been abandoned. Last summer, BristolWorld reported that intruders had gained access to the gorilla enclosure to create the social media clip.
Bristol Zoo says the latest trespassers have not been able to get near the gorillas, which BristolWorld has seen are still being cared for by keepers.
The troop are due to move a new Central African Forest habitat at the Bristol Zoo Project site near Cribbs Causeway this summer, ahead of its opening to the public in 2026.
In an accompanying post, the zoo wrote: “Ahead of the gorilla troop's move to their new home at Bristol Zoo Project, we've unfortunately been dealing with break ins at the old Bristol Zoo Gardens site, where the gorillas are still cared for by our wonderful keepers.
“Although our heightened security has ensured the recent trespassers haven't been able to get near the gorillas, each time a break in happens, the alarms are set off, which causes a lot of distress to the group.”
The gorillas have remained living at Bristol Zoo Gardens since it closed to the public in September 2022. Plans to build 196 new homes on the site currently on hold due to a judicial review brought by objectors to the redevelopment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.