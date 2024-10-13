Delightful footage shows moment Bradford dog-walker frees tiny bird trapped in horsehair
Delightful footage shows the moment a dog-walker freed a trapped bird from horsehair - before it flew off happily into the sunset.
Ashley was out walking her dog in Bradford when she spotted a tiny bird, with yellow and black wings, tangled in a strand of horse hair, with the same strand of hair wrapped around a weed plant.
With the bird flapping its wings, unable to free itself, Ashley can be seen gently taking hold of the bird and carefully lifting it upwards, away from the weeds. She is then able to untangle the horsehair from the bird’s wing.
Once the bird was safely rescued from the horsehair and weeds, Ashley was able to open her hand, where the bird sat on her palm for a few moments - before flying off across the fields.
