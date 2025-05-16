This video More videos

Watch the heartwarming moment when a beautiful rescued brown bear was reunited with his pals - seven months after life-saving brain surgery.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heart-melting video (click to play above) shows the moment when a beloved brown bear reunited with his two pals - seven months after he had life-saving brain surgery.

Boki wasted no time play-fighting with his old friends Fluff & Scruff - almost a year after they were separated. The rescue animal made history as the first brown bear to undergo life-saving brain surgery in October 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boki the brown bear's heart-warming reunion with pals at wildlife park after life-saving brain surgery | Wildwood Trust

Watch the adorable footage of the trio back together - as Boki continues to recover from his pioneering operation at Wildwood Trust.

Last year, Boki was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition where fluid builds up in the brain, and on Wednesday 9th October, led by world-renowned veterinary surgeon Romain Pizzi he had the life-saving operation to help drain the excess fluid. Boki’s surgery was a success and has spent the past seven months recovering.

Boki the brown bear back in his enclosure at Wildwood park | wildwood

Boki was adopted in December 2022, as a 10-month old bear cub in desperate need of a home. After being rejected by his mother at just ten weeks old, Boki was hand-reared at Port Lympne. As he started to grow, it was clear he needed a new home where he could learn how to be a bear, somewhere he would have the space to play and explore, and other ears to teach him natural bear behaviours - so he moved into his new home at Wildwood.