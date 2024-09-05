This video More videos

Watch the shocking response a BMW driver gives to police, after he was caught speeding 140mph - double the speed limit - on a motorway.

Shocking bodycam footage (click to play above) shows what happened when Louis Hayes was pulled over by police, after being clocked driving 140mph. 30-year-old Hayes tells the cop that he didn’t realise how fast he was driving - but then adds: “I wouldn’t say it was dangerous” to drive at double the speed limit.

When arrested for dangerous driving, he not only claimed that he thought he had been doing “80 or 90”, but also that driving at twice the motorway speed limit was “careless, but not dangerous”. 30-year-old Hayes has since appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, and must pass an extended driving test before he can get his license back.

