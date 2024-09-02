This video More videos

Watch the moment Adele told an audience she will take an indefinite break from music after her final Caesars Palace shows - saying, “I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now”.

Adele has announced she will take an indefinite break from music.

During her last show in Munich, Germany on August 31, the 36-year-old English singer-songwriter told the audience that her hiatus will start at the end of her Las Vegas residency on November 23.

Adele said: “I will not see you for an incredibly long time. I will hold your dear in my heart for the whole length of my break and I will fantasise about these shows and any shows that I’ve done over the last three years. I’ll really hold them in the bottom of my heart forever. It has been amazing, I just need a rest.

“I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now. I will miss you terribly and I’m sure some of you will end up being in Vegas. I will remember these shows for eternity, they have been spectacular.”