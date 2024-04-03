VW Golf driver crashed in White Rose car park during police chase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Abdul Hayat, who had no licence or insurance and was under the influence of cocaine, refused to pull the white VW Golf over when police illuminated their lights. Leeds Crown Court heard he reached 70mph in a 30mph, then 55mph in a 20mph zone before travelling at 40mph in the car park of the shopping centre and losing control. He then ran into the shopping centre before being apprehended by the officer.

The court was played the police's dash cam footage from the evening of February 24, when they spotted the Golf on Dewsbury Road, driving at speed. They U-turned to follow and put on their lights and sirens, but Hayat refused to stop. He overtook on a blind bend before turning into the shopping centre. He hit the stationary car and the bollard before trying to flee. His passenger remained in the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayat, 22, later admitted dangerous driving and having no licence or insurance. He had traces of cocaine in his system but was not charged.

Hayat crashed while being chased by police in the carpark of White Rose. (pic by National World)

A probation report suggested he borrowed the car while out with friends to briefly go back home to Camberley Street, Beeston. He told probation that he was "annoyed" with himself because he had his driving test booked for two days after that incident.

Mitigating, Soheil Khan said that Hayat had taken cocaine in the days leading up to the police chase but conceded: "The question is to what extent he was impaired we will never know."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the chase had been "short lived" but added: "He recognises that although it was not busiest time [at White Rose] there was a significant risk to people being harmed. It was born out of panic. He knows he made a very stupid mistake and thought he could get away from it. He has learned a very salutary lesson."

Judge Kate Rayfield told Hayat: "A driving licence is a privilege, not a right. It's absolutely plain that this crosses the custody threshold. You were driving in a busy car park where children and families congregate. You were under the influence of cocaine, whether you accept that or not. But it was short lived, in the region of half a mile."