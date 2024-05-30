Yorkshire and Humber’s Top Holiday Destinations This Summer Revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The North York Moors have been named Yorkshire and the Humber’s top holiday destination this summer.

Experts at Together Travel analysed data from the latest Visit Britain Domestic Sentiment Tracker, which revealed 33% of people who said they’d like to holiday in the region would stay in The North York Moors.

West Yorkshire and York came joint second with 18%, and South Yorkshire and East Riding of Yorkshire joint third with 15%.

Yorkshire and Humber

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family Holiday

Where are you likely to stay on holiday:

The North York Moors

33%

West Yorkshire (e.g. Leeds, Bradford)

18%

York

18%

South Yorkshire

15%

East Riding of Yorkshire

15%

Lincolnshire

9%

Don’t know/Not sure

5%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When we look at the rest of the UK, on a region-by-region basis, Yorkshire and the Humber came joint fifth.

Regions

Where are you likely to stay on holiday:

South West (e.g. Bristol, Bath, Devon, Cornwall)

21%

London

14%

North West (e.g. Manchester, Liverpool, Lake District)

13%

Scotland

11%

East of England (e.g. Cambridge, Great Yarmouth, Broads National Park, Southwold)

10%

Yorkshire & the Humber (e.g. Leeds, York, Yorkshire Dales)

10%

Wales

9%

South East (e.g. Brighton, Oxford, Kent)

8%

West Midlands (e.g. Birmingham, Stratford Upon Avon)

6%

Don't know/not sure yet

6%

North East (e.g. Newcastle, Durham)

5%

East Midlands (e.g. Leicester, Derby, Peak District)

4%

Northern Ireland

3%

Zak Ali, from Together Travel who analysed the data, said it’s great to see so many people planning to enjoy their summer in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The UK has so much to offer from rolling hills, to bustling forests, to picturesque beaches, to ancient castles and cities.

“So many people tie going on holiday with going abroad, and that shouldn’t be the case. Why hop on a plane for 4 hours when you can explore such beauty on your own doorstep?