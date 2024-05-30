Yorkshire and Humber’s Top Holiday Destinations This Summer Revealed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Experts at Together Travel analysed data from the latest Visit Britain Domestic Sentiment Tracker, which revealed 33% of people who said they’d like to holiday in the region would stay in The North York Moors.
West Yorkshire and York came joint second with 18%, and South Yorkshire and East Riding of Yorkshire joint third with 15%.
Yorkshire and Humber
Where are you likely to stay on holiday:
The North York Moors
33%
West Yorkshire (e.g. Leeds, Bradford)
18%
York
18%
South Yorkshire
15%
East Riding of Yorkshire
15%
Lincolnshire
9%
Don’t know/Not sure
5%
When we look at the rest of the UK, on a region-by-region basis, Yorkshire and the Humber came joint fifth.
Regions
Where are you likely to stay on holiday:
South West (e.g. Bristol, Bath, Devon, Cornwall)
21%
London
14%
North West (e.g. Manchester, Liverpool, Lake District)
13%
Scotland
11%
East of England (e.g. Cambridge, Great Yarmouth, Broads National Park, Southwold)
10%
Yorkshire & the Humber (e.g. Leeds, York, Yorkshire Dales)
10%
Wales
9%
South East (e.g. Brighton, Oxford, Kent)
8%
West Midlands (e.g. Birmingham, Stratford Upon Avon)
6%
Don't know/not sure yet
6%
North East (e.g. Newcastle, Durham)
5%
East Midlands (e.g. Leicester, Derby, Peak District)
4%
Northern Ireland
3%
Zak Ali, from Together Travel who analysed the data, said it’s great to see so many people planning to enjoy their summer in the UK.
“The UK has so much to offer from rolling hills, to bustling forests, to picturesque beaches, to ancient castles and cities.
“So many people tie going on holiday with going abroad, and that shouldn’t be the case. Why hop on a plane for 4 hours when you can explore such beauty on your own doorstep?
“In fact, when asked why they’d rather holiday in the UK than abroad, 53% of people said because it’s easier to plan, 48% said because it’s cheaper, and 40% said because it’s a quicker journey to your holiday destination.”