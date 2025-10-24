Whether you’re looking for a quick city break to Budapest, or a relaxing beach stay in Fuerteventura – the airport has a variety of flight routes.
Here are all the countires you can travel to, with flights from Leeds Bradford Airport.
The airport also recently announced new flights to Perpignan, in France, and Porto, in Portugal.
1. Austria
Mozart, the Sound of Music and the Müllner Bräu Brewery are among the many great things to be found in Salzburg - which can be flown to from Leeds Bradford Airport. Photo: Walter Geiersperger
2. Bulgaria
Fly to skiing hotspot, Sofia or the tropical-like Bourgas in Bulgaria. Photo: Walter Bibikow
3. Croatia
Fly to the wonderful Dubrovnik, Split or Zadar from Leeds Bradford Airport.. Photo: Tuul & Bruno Morandi
4. Cyprus
Fly to laid-back Larnaca or the birthplace of goddess Aphrodite, Paphos, in Cyprus. Photo: Gabriel Mello
5. Czech Republic
Fly to Prague, the Czech Republic's capital, which offers one of the best city breaks on the continent all year round. Photo: Sylvain Sonnet
6. France
Leeds Bradford Airport flies to a variety of French locations including: Bergerac, Limoges, Nice, Paris, Chambéry and Perpignan. Photo: Alexander Spatari