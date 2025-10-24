Here are all the destinations you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport.placeholder image
Winter holidays 2025: Here's all the countries you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport this winter

By Kara McKune
Published 24th Oct 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2025, 13:26 BST

From Austria to the Canary Islands, here are all the places you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport this winter.

Here are all the destinations you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport – the only airport in West Yorkshire.

Whether you’re looking for a quick city break to Budapest, or a relaxing beach stay in Fuerteventura – the airport has a variety of flight routes.

Here are all the countires you can travel to, with flights from Leeds Bradford Airport.

The airport also recently announced new flights to Perpignan, in France, and Porto, in Portugal.

To find out more, or to book a trip, visit: https://www.leedsbradfordairport.co.uk/

Mozart, the Sound of Music and the Müllner Bräu Brewery are among the many great things to be found in Salzburg - which can be flown to from Leeds Bradford Airport.

1. Austria

Mozart, the Sound of Music and the Müllner Bräu Brewery are among the many great things to be found in Salzburg - which can be flown to from Leeds Bradford Airport. Photo: Walter Geiersperger

Fly to skiing hotspot, Sofia or the tropical-like Bourgas in Bulgaria.

2. Bulgaria

Fly to skiing hotspot, Sofia or the tropical-like Bourgas in Bulgaria. Photo: Walter Bibikow

Fly to the wonderful Dubrovnik, Split or Zadar from Leeds Bradford Airport..

3. Croatia

Fly to the wonderful Dubrovnik, Split or Zadar from Leeds Bradford Airport.. Photo: Tuul & Bruno Morandi

Fly to laid-back Larnaca or the birthplace of goddess Aphrodite, Paphos, in Cyprus.

4. Cyprus

Fly to laid-back Larnaca or the birthplace of goddess Aphrodite, Paphos, in Cyprus. Photo: Gabriel Mello

Fly to Prague, the Czech Republic's capital, which offers one of the best city breaks on the continent all year round.

5. Czech Republic

Fly to Prague, the Czech Republic's capital, which offers one of the best city breaks on the continent all year round. Photo: Sylvain Sonnet

Leeds Bradford Airport flies to a variety of French locations including: Bergerac, Limoges, Nice, Paris, Chambéry and Perpignan.

6. France

Leeds Bradford Airport flies to a variety of French locations including: Bergerac, Limoges, Nice, Paris, Chambéry and Perpignan. Photo: Alexander Spatari

